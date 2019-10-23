A multiple-fatality crash brought Hwy. 75 between Huntsville and New Waverly to a standstill Wednesday afternoon. The crash claimed four lives.
According to responding crews, one person was extricated from the vehicle in critical condition. The victim was transported by helicopter to a nearby medical facility.
Authorities say that a black four-door Ford was traveling south on Highway 75, and a white four-door Fusion was going north on 75. The driver of the Ford tried to pass in a no-passing zone, and was at the bottom of a hill. When the Ford got to the top of the hill it allegedly hit the Fusion head-on
The crash is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.
