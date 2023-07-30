Filing for a place on the ballot for the Huntsville City Council began Saturday, July 22. The City Secretary began taking applications on Monday, July 24, and has confirmed four applications in the last week.
Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 to file their applications with the City Secretary at the temporary City Hall, located at 1220 11th Street in the former Huntsville Police Department.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission website, the first campaign finance report from all candidates is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. The report must include all funds raised for the Nov. 7 election from July 1 or the date the campaign treasurer was appointed to Sept. 28.
Russell Humphrey has filed to run for Mayor of Huntsville, making his March announcement official. He served as Ward 2 Councilmember for four years. He is a longtime business owner of a Property Management company. He has lived in Huntsville for over 21 years, according to his application.
Tore Fossum has filed to run in Ward 1. Fossum is a retired chemist and has lived in Ward 1 for a little over two years, according to his application.
Casey Cox has filed to run in Ward 2. Cox reports being a Director of Development at Sam Houston State University. He has lived in Ward 2 for over 10 years, according to his application.
Jon Strong has refiled to run for Ward 4. He has served one two year term on the Council. He is a real estate agent and has lived in the Ward 4 for 32 years, according to his application.
The Texas Secretary of State reminds residents that the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023 election is Tuesday, Oct. 10. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 27.
According to Diana McRae, Walker County Elections Administrator, applications for ballot by mail must be submitted by mail, common or contract carrier, fax or email. If a voter submits the application via fax or email, the Early Voting Clerk must receive the original application via mail and within four days of receipt of the electronic copy.
To qualify to vote by mail, a voter must be 65 years of age or older on Election Day, have a disability, is expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day.
The application must be received in the Elections office no later than by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
McRae noted that applications postmarked for that date will not qualify if they are not received in her office by that time.
Early voting in-person runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 through Nov. 3 at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 S H 75 N, There will be two 12 hour days, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3.
Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at any of the polling locations listed on the county website at www.co.walker.tx.us under the Elections page.
To see the complete applications and appointment of campaign treasurers, log on to www.huntsvilletx.gov under the Elections tab near the bottom of the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.