Four suspects were arrested early Friday morning following a string of fights in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club, located in the 1500 block of 11th Street, at approximately 2 a.m., after witnesses reported several fights. After arriving on the scene, police way they were able to diffuse several altercations, however two suspects – identified as Deion Williams, 20, of Huntsville and Herbert Brown, 25, of Huntsville – began to fight.
Officers say Williams and Brown removed their shirts and began exchanging punches, when Brown was knocked unconscious. Williams was placed under arrest, while Brown was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated and later taken to the Walker County Jail.
“These types of incidents are quite common after the bars close,” Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Do not engage with angry or belligerent people.”
Brown and Williams were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Following Brown and Williams’ arrest, police patrolling near Whataburger, located in the 200 block of Interstate 45 South at approximately 2:30 a.m. say that two women – Brittany Greggs, 29, of Huntsville and Wendi Allen, 20, of Huntsville – were involved in a verbal confrontation in the parking lot. The women quickly began exchanging punches.
Officers quickly ended the fight and placed Greggs and Allen under arrest. When inputting the suspects identification, officers discovered that Greggs had an outstanding warrant for making a terroristic threat against a public servant and Allen had an outstanding municipal warrant.
“These are always difficult situations and I am happy our officers were able to diffuse it,” Barnes added. “If you fight, you will be arrested. It is not worth it.”
Greggs and Allen were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
