Mario Cotton, 53-year-old former Sam Houston State University Baseball standout and father of Caleb Cotton, former Huntsville Hornet and current SHSU freshmen center fielder has a message for Black fathers across the country. “Lets do our job,” Mario Cotton said.
The elder Cotton sums up his fatherhood philosophy in rather dramatic fashion. He quotes a line from the 2016 movie “Fences,” a film, directed by and staring Academy Award Winners Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.
“There’s a scene in the movie when Denzel’s character, Troy Maxson, a former Negro League player, asks his son why he puts food on his table and clothes on his back,” Cotton begins. “The son says ‘because you like me.’ Maxson says ‘I get up every morning, go to work, put food on the table and clothes on your back not because I like you but because it’s my job.’”
Displaying grave seriousness, Cotton continues. “As men and as fathers we have a tremendous responsibility when we bring our children into this world,” he said. “For example my son Caleb had no say in coming into this world. But as his father and a man I’m responsible for doing my job and providing for Cotty and my daughter Kalyn all the necessary tools to become successful in this life.”
Cotton, who lost his father in 2006, says, “I miss him everyday. He was very active in teaching me how to be a man. He taught me how to hunt and fish and how to throw a baseball. If it wasn’t for him I’d have never been able to attend college, get an education, and pass down those same principles and traits to my son Caleb.”
While celebrating Black History Month, those within that community continue to face internal struggles. Among them are dissimilarities in health, wealth, education, the justice system, and cultural family dynamics. What is often not addressed is the breakdown of the Black family structure.
According to Vital Birth Statistics, an alarming 87% of all African American births occur out of wedlock.
As a consequence, a number of these children will be destined to single parent female head of households.
“I think it’s a sobering commentary about our culture. We are able to see it play out in baseball. Where there are absent fathers, African American young men are absent from the sport of baseball,” notes the former All Southland Conference BearKat 1988-1991. “Baseball is not a sport you just pick up and play. It requires, in a number of cases, a father to pass it down to you like my dad did with me. Also it helps to bond father and son together.”
Cotton, who met his wife (Kim) of 28 years in college, has a daughter Kalyn who is a senior at the University of Houston, also notes another element to fatherhood.
“You’ve got to make it fun. No matter where we go I try to make sure my son has fun playing the game we both love. If not then I’m still not doing my job,” says Cotton. “Baseball is a sport of failure. Where else can you fail 7 of 10 at bats and still be an all-star. I think making it fun helps to bond my son and I too. Through this bond it spills over into other things as well. Things like shooting the BB Gun or even fishing. I discovered that Caleb loves that. I like to think that it’s also helping him to be well-rounded while at the same time helping him develop as a man.
Fathers have to take on that responsibility. This means we have to be able to give an account, an answer for what our sons and daughters need and I want to be there everyday for my family doing my job.”
