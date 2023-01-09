Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is set to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. He was convicted in the November 1994 murder-for-hire shooting death of his wife, Farah Fratta, 34.
The mother of three was shot twice in the head with a .38 caliber pistol by Joseph Prystash and Howard Paul Guidry, hired by Fratta. She was found shot to death as she stepped out of her car inside her garage. Guidry, the triggerman, was to be paid $3,000 for the murder, while his accomplice Prystash was to receive Fratta’s Jeep as payment for arranging the murder and giving the murder weapon to Guidry.
The motive behind the murder was said to involve a custody battle between the husband and wife involving their three children. The couple was married in 1983. Fratta was convicted of capital murder in 1996 and sentenced to death, but that conviction was thrown out for inadmissible evidence. He was tried again in 2009 and convicted a second time.
Both Prystash and Guidry are also waiting the death penalty. Court documents show that Prystash and Fratta met at a gym and developed the plan to kill Fratta’s estranged wife.
Fratta served as a Missouri City police officer and firefighter.
In 2019, the convicted man filed an appeal to the United States Supreme Court. The justices upheld his sentence. He has been on death row for over a decade.
According to his Facebook page, listed under Bobby Fratta, who is single, is a former Old Westbury, New York resident that relocated to the Houston area.
In the order and opinion issued by the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Texas Houston Division District Judge Melinda Harmon, more history of the couple explained that “After nearly a decade, their marriage experienced difficulties, partially occasioned by Fratta’s deviant sexual demands. Trial testimony showed that Fratta’s disturbing erotic desires were well known by his co-workers and acquaintances. Farah eventually filed for divorce in March 1992. Fratta initially did not seek sole custody of his children, though he later fought for greater custody rights. During a deposition associated with the divorce proceedings, Farah described in crude terms how Fratta’s sexual proclivities caused her to seek divorce. The divorce court ordered a psychological and social evaluation of both parents to determine their fitness to be managing conservator of the children. The psychological evaluation recommended that Farah be the managing conservator of the children but that Fratta have more-than-standard visitation rights.”
The report goes on to say that the .38 caliber gun found in Guidry’s possession was bought in 1981 by Fratta. The gun was later given to Prystash in 1994 in exchange for work on his car. Both Guidry and Prystash confessed to their role in Farah’s murder. On March 8, 1995, Guidry provided a written statement in which he claimed only reluctant participation in the murder as the getaway driver. Guidry later revised his written statement and admitted to being the gunman. He also walked through the crime scene with the police and described the murder-for-hire scheme and how the men carried it out. Guidry told authorities he was never paid for the murder.
Fratta will be the first inmate executed at the Huntsville Unit in 2023.
More recently, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) has granted an application by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block a state trial court from reviewing a civil lawsuit filed by three death-row prisoners who challenged the state’s intent to execute them using lethal-injection drugs they claimed were “unlawfully obtained and long-expired.”
In a ruling issued on Jan. 4, 2023, the court directed Travis County Judge Catherine A. Mauzy “to refrain from issuing any order purporting to stay the January and February [2023] executions” of Robert Fratta, Wesley Ruiz, or John Balentine. The court provided no explanation for its decision.
Ruiz and Ballentine are scheduled to be executed on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, respectively.
