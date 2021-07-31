The former Walker County EMS director has been booked into the Walker County Jail on two felonies.
Jail records show that John Nabors, 51, was booked into the jail on Friday with charges of fraud with intent to obtain a controlled substance and abuse of official capacity between $2,500 and $30,000.
A bond has not been set on the charges.
Nabors retired from his position as EMS director in April 2021.
—
This is a developing story. More information will be released when it becomes available.
