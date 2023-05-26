Forgotten Gateway Exhibit open

Ellis Island has long been synonymous with the American Dream but Galveston Island was equally important in the story of immigrants that have shaped our culture. In conjunction with Humanities Teas and the Bullock Texas State History Museum, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum is presenting a new exhibit, “Forgotten Gateway” on the history of the port from 1845 to 1924, which opened on Tuesday, May 16, at the Katy and E. Don Walker Education Center.
For Curator of Exhibits Jude Routh, this exhibit is personal. Her grandfather Charles Zamykal arrived in Galveston at the age of 4 in the late 1800s. He was brought here by his aunt from Czechoslovakia and his descendants settled in Fayette County.
After the Civil War, Texas was marketed to other states and countries as the “home for the immigrant from everywhere”. People fleeing conflict, religious persecution, and famine made our land rich state an attractive option for people from Ireland and Northern Europe. Between 1865 and 1880, Texas grew to a population of 1.5 million. Over the next two decades, that number doubled.
With the guidance of John. O. Meusebach, several hundred German families settled 3 million acres between the Llano and Colorado rivers. Even though native tribes already occupied the land, a peace treaty was reached between the Penateka Comanches and the German settlers that allowed both groups to coexist.
The Industrial Revolution increased the need for skilled labor and immigrants were willing to work for less money than their native counterparts. Chinese immigrants who completed the first transcontinental railroad were brought from Galveston to East Texas by the H&TC Railroad Company. Scottish immigrants skilled in masonry also traveled through the port to work on the state capitol.
At its peak, Galveston was one of the largest slave markets west of New Orleans. After Emancipation, slaves who were able to purchase land from their former owners continued to make immense contributions to Texas agriculture.
At the turn of the century, many people were against newcomers from Italy, Greece, Russia, and Poland due to their political orientation and religious background. In spite of government imposed restrictions, 8.8 million immigrants came to the U.S. in the first decade of the 1900s.
A new immigration station was opened in 1913, but the outbreak of World War I halted travel to and from all major ports. The devastation of the hurricane in 1915 turned Galveston into a war zone, and the station was closed in 1916. The Immigration Act of 1924 capped annual immigration to 164k people per year, and excluded Asians from becoming naturalized citizens.
This remained the defining policy until the quota system was repealed by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, removing discriminatory laws based on national origin.
Although the United States is home to more than 46 million immigrants, they still represent less than 14% of the population.
Most people who are seeking a better life come to our country from India, China, Mexico and Central America due to violence, food insecurity and extreme poverty. As of 2017, 45% of legal immigrants were naturalized citizens and 27% were lawful permanent residents.
Walker Education Center is located at 1402 19th St. in Huntsville. Open hours for the exhibit, open May 16-July 2, are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. For more information about their programs, visit their website at http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com.
