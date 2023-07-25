The heat dome continues to affect Texas with extreme temperatures, and the potential for wildfires is extremely HIGH. Currently, two counties (Angelina and Houston Counties) in Texas with boundaries in the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas have burn bans in effect. Check the county/counties for the Ranger District you are visiting for their restrictions.
In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on behalf of those they serve. For example, when drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be implemented by a county judge or county commissioner’s court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.
For more information about burn bans and fire danger in Texas, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service site https://tfsweb.tamu.edu.
Please remember these four crucial steps to extinguish your campfire properly: drown, stir, drown, and feel. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. For more outdoor safety tips, visit BeOutdoorSafe.org.
-Use a designated or safe preexisting campfire ring.
-Keep your campfire small; Your campfires should never be larger than necessary for cooking or personal warmth.
-Never leave your campfire unattended.
-Be prepared. Have the proper tools to extinguish a campfire before you light it. Bring a bucket, water, and shovel to drown and stir the campfire until it is entirely out.
-To completely extinguish your campfire, drown the fire with water, stir with your shovel, drown again, and feel for any heat using the back of your hand. Continue this process until no heat remains. Make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it.
Remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. For more information about campfire safety, follow us on Facebook and check out our website for the latest NFGT news. www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
