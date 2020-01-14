In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas is waiving day-use fees Jan. 20 at day-use areas in the Angelina, Sabine, Davy Crockett and Sam Houston National Forests, and the Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson Grasslands.
“Martin Luther King, Jr. was a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement and his leadership inspired men and women, young and old, in this nation and around the world,” said Eddie Taylor, Forest Supervisor for the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas. “We hope you take this opportunity to visit the great outdoors to help make your Martin Luther King, Jr. Day more memorable.”
Camping fees remain in effect, but day-use fees will be waived on Monday, Jan. 20 at these recreation areas and trails:
• Angelina National Forest – Caney Creek and Townsend.
• Sabine National Forest – Haley’s Ferry, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, Lakeview and Willow Oak.
• Davy Crockett National Forest – Ratcliff Lake and Piney Creek Horse Trail.
• Sam Houston National Forest – Double Lake, Stubblefield, Cagle boat ramp, Scotts Ridge boat ramp and the Multi-Use Trail.
• Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands – Coffee Mill Lake, East Lake Crockett, Black Creek Lake.
For more information, visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.