LUFKIN — The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas waives day-use fees at recreation sites on June 12 for National Get Outdoors Day.
“We hope this free day offers an incentive to all people to experience the great outdoors in our forests and grasslands,” Forest Supervisor Eddie Taylor said.
Day-use fees will be waived at Double Lake, Cagle Boat Ramp, and Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp and swim site in the Sam Houston National Forest/
The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas have received significant rainfall. As a result, visitors should use extreme caution when visiting. Road and trail conditions can change rapidly, and visitors are reminded to check their local weather.
Other fee-free days are National Public Lands Day and Veteran’s Day weekend.
For more information, contact the Angelina District Office at 936-897-1068; Sabine District Office at 409-625- 1940; Davy Crockett District Office at 936-655-2299; Sam Houston District Office at 936-344-6205; the Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson Grasslands at 940-627-5475, or visit the website at: www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
