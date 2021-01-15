LUFKIN — In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas is waiving day-use fees on January 18.
“Martin Luther King, Jr. was a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights Movement, and his leadership inspired men and women, young and old, in this nation and around the world,” said Eddie Taylor, Forest Supervisor for the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas. “We hope you take this opportunity to visit the great outdoors to help make your Martin Luther King, Jr. Day more memorable.”
Day-use fees will be waived at:
• Angelina National Forest – Caney Creek and Townsend.
• Sabine National Forest – Haley’s Ferry, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, Lakeview, and Willow Oak.
• Davy Crockett National Forest – Ratcliff Lake and Piney Creek Horse Trail.
• Sam Houston National Forest – Double Lake, Cagle Boat Ramp, and Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp.
• Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands – Coffee Mill Lake, Black Creek Lake, and Lake Crockett.
For more information, visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.