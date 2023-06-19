The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas waives day-use fees at recreation sites on June 19 for Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States.
From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.
Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement, and planning for the future.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
Celebrate the outdoors by visiting one of your national forests or grasslands in Texas. We offer various outdoor activities, from camping and hiking to bird watching and fishing.
Day-use fees will be waived at:
Angelina National Forest – Boykin Springs, Caney Creek, and Townsend.
Sabine National Forest – Haley’s Ferry, East Hamilton, Indian Mounds, Lakeview, Willow Oak, and Red Hill Lake.
Davy Crockett National Forest – Ratcliff Lake.
Sam Houston National Forest: Cagle Boat Ramp, Scotts Ridge Boat Ramp.
Caddo and Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands: Coffee Mill Lake, Black Creek Lake, and East Lake Crockett.
Other fee-free days are National Public Lands Day and Veteran’s Day.
For more information, contact the Sam Houston District Office at 936-344-6205 or visit the website at: www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
