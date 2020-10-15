LUFKIN — Construction of the Stubblefield Lake Bridge replacement on Stubblefield Lake Road in the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas, Sam Houston National Forest, will begin on Oct. 19. Construction is expected to be finished in Spring 2021.
The construction area will be marked with signs, and locations around the construction site will be closed for safety. This includes areas near the bridge, bridge road approaches, and boat ramp.
Boaters will need to avoid the area around the construction site. The damaged bridge will be removed and replaced. Work will include reconstructing east and west approaches to the bridge.
Visitors need to remain clear of all construction activities and follow all signs related to the construction project.
The new bridge will include pedestrian walkways on both sides of the bridge. The bridge was damaged in 2017 by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey.
For more information, visit our website: www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
