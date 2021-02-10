The harshest cold of the winter so far is not showing any signs of relenting anytime soon across the north-central United States. Due in part to a shift in the polar vortex, dangerously low temperatures have been recorded across the northern tier of the U.S., and some locations haven't been above zero for more than two days.
The cold temperatures will reach Southeast Texas Thursday night.
According to the National Weather Service, high rain chances will be ongoing across SE Texas on Thursday with the passage of the strong cold front. The bulk of the precipitation should be showers, but still cannot rule out isolated thunderstorms given the modest lapse rates/weak instability. All this activity is expected to move off the coast with the front by early Friday morning.
Otherwise, the main forecast issue with this portion of the forecast looks to be the potential for some very cold/well below normal temperatures for an extended period through Monday night.
This pattern could produce extended periods of freezing/below freezing temperatures this weekend, with possibly a Freeze Warning for coastal counties.
NWS says that Saturday night’s temperature could reach 23 degrees with a Valentine's Day high of 35 degrees. The temperature lows will stay in the mid-20s through Monday night.
