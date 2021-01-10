Walker County is now under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning will remain in effect from noon on Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Accumulating snow will be possible throughout the warning, with accumulations of two to five inches with isolated higher amounts.
A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. If you must travel keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.
