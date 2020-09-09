Good morning, Walker County!
Showers mainly southwest/west of the region this morning are expected to expand as the day goes on, but chances remain low in Walker County. This may be able to be refined at more sites as the day evolves.
Current rain chances are at 30% in Walker County, mainly after 10 a.m.
For most of the day, Walker County will see mostly sunny conditions with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.