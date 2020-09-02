Good morning, Walker County!
Heat will remain the topic, with the heat index expected to reach as high as 102 degrees. The high for the day is 96 degrees.
Officials with the National Weather Service say even if there is no heat advisory, heat-related illnesses will still be possible for those strenuous outdoor activities or with no air conditioning.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms remain before 8 a.m., then after 2 p.m. A 20% chance of showers will continue into Wednesday night with a low around 78 degrees.
