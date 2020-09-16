Good morning, Walker County!
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say that the weather today will be a "somewhat similar setup" from yesterday. Temperatures could reach as high as 92 degrees, with an isolated precipitation development in the afternoon.
The chance of precipitation in Walker County is forecasted at 20% after 1 p.m. The small rain chances will continue through Wednesday evening, which has a low of around 72 degrees.
