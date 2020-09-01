It's going to be a hot one in Southeast Texas.
Another hot day is in store for the region as upper level ridging impinges on Southeast Texas from the east. Cloud cover and some mixing from winds will keep morning low temperatures on the warm side yet again so it won`t take much heating to boost afternoon high temperatures into the mid/upper 90`s.
The area will maintain the Heat Advisory, with heat index values ranging between 106-112 degrees this afternoon. The pressure gradient is tight today and winds will be breezy at times. Meteorologist with the National Weather Service said that high temps could be a few degrees cooler due to to mixing. Speed convergence near the coast will offer the opportunity for some streamer shower this morning but forecast soundings show a relatively dry moisture profile today so not expecting much in the way of precipitation.
An upper level low will move into New Mexico later tonight and Wednesday. The associated upper level trough will extend across Central Texas to the northeast. The trough coupled with a weak outflow boundary could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms over far Southeast Texas, but most of the area will remain dry.
