Good morning, Walker County!
Just like the past couple of days, it won't take much heating to boost temperatures into the mid 90's. Dew points don't mix out like yesterday so Southeast Texas will be on the cusp of a Heat Advisory criteria today. Counting on some afternoon cloud cover to keep temperatures in check, but will need to monitor trends as a Heat Advisory may be required.
As for rain chances, global models are not looking all that impressive with capping noted in the 850-700 mb layer. That said, PW values are between 1.80 and 2.20 inches today and with the upper level weakness edging ever closer, feel showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances in Walker County 40%, mainly after 11 a.m..
Precipitation should wane over much of the region this evening, but some shower activity will probably continue over the north closest to the upper level weakness.
