Good morning, Walker County!
Weak impulses embedded within the mid/upper level Texas trough is expected to bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to portions of Southeast Texas through Friday.
Early morning activity is mainly light to moderate rain that is moving to the east and northeast across the area. Once this batch moves on through, daytime heating is expected to help to generate another round of activity. Could see lingering rains tonight and tomorrow morning followed by a drying trend from north to south as the day progresses when a cold front moves across the area.
Temperature forecast is a little tricky for both today and tomorrow as any significant cloud cover could possibly keep high temperatures below 90 degrees. The cooler overnight low temperatures will not enter the area until Friday night.
On Thursday, Walker County has a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 9 a.m. and a 30% chance of rain in the early evening hours.
