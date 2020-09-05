Good morning, Walker County!
Weather today will be a similar set-up seen on Friday with moisture rich air, remnant boundaries and daytime heating to set the stage for development and expansion of showers and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service says that there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts should be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with a low around 73 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.