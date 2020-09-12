Good morning, Walker County!
All signs are pointing towards a beautiful day in Walker County. According to forecasts provided from the National Weather Service, a band of elevated moisture and the departing entrance region of the upper jet out into the Gulf should spell the end of the lift and showers. Temperatures could reach 91 degrees in Walker County.
Overnight expect skies to clear and temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 60s north and still remain balmy in the upper 70s to around 80 on the coast.
Forecasts show that moisture will likely rotate into the area from the east tomorrow afternoon and rain chances to increase in the afternoon over the southeastern half of the region.
