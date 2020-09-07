Good morning, Walker County!
Labor Day will be a lot like the few days before hand with highs in the mid 90s, heat indices in the 100-106 degree range and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The mid-level ridging will weaken/slide southeastward today, which will mean that the coverage of the showers could be a bit wider today than yesterday.
The showers will first develop near Galveston Bay this morning, then spread inland with the sea breeze through the afternoon, and by the early evening be popping up all across the area. The National Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Walker County, mainly between 4-7 p.m.
This will limit the localized minor street flooding thats occurred the past few days where the storms form.
