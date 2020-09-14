Good morning, Walker County!
Daytime highs will be back in the mid 90s, likely to exceed convective temps this afternoon. The area could also see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms forming akin to yesterday's development, with the bulk of precipitation to the west of I-45.
Storms should diminish upon the loss of daytime heating early this evening and another clear night looks in store.
Tonight, the lows will be around 73 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.