Good morning, Walker County!
Rain remains in the forecast throughout Friday. The shower activity may wane briefly during the late morning, but is more likely by the early afternoon.
Percentages are at 50% for Huntsville and Walker County throughout the daylight hours, with temperatures near 90 degrees and a northeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p,m.
