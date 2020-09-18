Good morning, Walker County!
All signs are pointing towards a pleasant weekend for most of the region.
Showers look to remain in the coastal waters with some chances of morning showers along the coastal counties. Outside of that, drier air dominates and cooler air is welcomed.
Today's highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, but lows are forecasted to drop into the mid 60s for Walker County.
Highs for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the mid 80s and low in the mid to upper 60s.
