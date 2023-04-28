For Jackson James, music is all about family

Jackson James is about to graduate from high school in May, and he knows precisely what he wants to do with his future. He aims to make a name in the music industry. He’s focusing full time on a career, and looking to book gigs in the Huntsville and Conroe area for the summer.
James is a self taught guitarist who has been drawing crowds across East Texas at venues like the Oilwell Club in Longview and Mugshots in Daingerfield. At only 17 years old, he can cover songs that range from Red Dirt country to jazz, rock, blues and top 40. But he isn’t trying to replicate other artists.
He just uses popular music to get your attention. He makes the songs his own by changing the tempo and harmonizing with the original octaves. As a true entertainer who has an innate ability to connect with his listeners, he likes to take his guitar out into the crowd and let people sign it. It’s all part of building a fan base on a personal level.
“It’s easier to read a crowd if I know where they’re from,” said James. “I like to meet the people who come out to hear me play. That’s how I decide what I want to play next.”
His original music draws directly from his own life experience with inspiration from artists like John Prine, Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan. He’s set to record his first album this June at MB Studios in Kilgore and release it on his birthday Aug. 3.
He started playing music when he was 13, and his parents have supported him from the beginning. His father Stacey recently took him to see Bowling for Soup. They stood side stage waiting for Jaret Reddick to come down from his opening set and managed to walk right up and meet him.
James had covered their song “Come Back to Texas” on a video his Dad sent to Reddick online. Reddick remembered the share and after a brief conversation, they started discussing plans to include James in upcoming shows this fall. He’s also planning gigs for later in the year with Danny Sharpe, who is originally from Conroe and now lives near Longview.
“I am immensely grateful for my parents. This is a family operation. We all work actively on marketing my music,” said James.
His mother Tori Lyle (formerly Brock) was a reporter for the Huntsville Item for ten years and now acts as manager and promoter for James. She actually pushed him to play in the high school band. Once he picked up the guitar, it became clear that music was his calling.
Lyle is rightfully biased, but her son’s dedication to his craft is what really compels her.
“He’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever met. He’s always prepared, and has a drive like I’ve never seen,” said Lyle. She also keeps James grounded in reality by reminding him that even Freddy Mercury had to do the dishes when he was young.
On April 27th James returns to Fat Jack’s Oyster Bar in Texarkana and will play at the annual Wildflower Trails Festival on April 29 in Hughes Springs. May 6 and 27 he’ll be at the historic Knight Light Theater in Jefferson. On May 13 James will join Avery Flores of Royse City at Anvil Brewing in Pittsburg, Texas for a song swap.
He taps artists he admires for this type of show because he has a bigger agenda than just making a name for himself. He wants to encourage other musicians to help each other in expanding their careers. Trading off lead and backup on stage is a spontaneous treat for everyone in the room. James sees his audience and the people he plays with as an extension of his family, and everybody is welcome.
“I want these shows to be as natural as possible,” said James. “It seems to really resonate with listeners because we follow the vibe of the crowd rather than sticking to a set list.”
Find Jackson James at https://www.instagram.com/Jacksonjamesband/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jacksonjamesbrock/.
