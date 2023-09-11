The Walker County Commissioners Court met in regular session this morning and heard from the Florida Forest Service (FFS) Leadership for the Incident Management Team.
The group provided an overview of their services and the status of current fires.
“We want to say thank you for all the support from the residents and communities around and the county for the equipment, manpower and diesel. We have never been anywhere and been treated so well. We were brought here by the Texas A & M Forest Service because the state is overwhelmed due to the dry conditions of Texas,” said Commander Wayne Rushing.
This specialized team’s arrival frees up the local emergency services to respond to the smaller fires and emergencies that occur everyday in the city/county. Commander Rushing reported that the Game Preserve Fire of 4428 acres is 95% contained. They are still holding there to make sure there are no reburns. The Gibbs Fires is experiencing reburn.
“We have plenty of resources there to make sure it is managed,” said Rushing.
“I had Sonya put together a list of everyone involved and the list is pretty lengthy. It’s hard to thank everybody, all of y’all for sure, even Kari (French, County Clerk) and her bunch were still out there making sandwiches after 9 p.m.,” said Commissioner Danny Kuykendall.
“It is good to see the community come together, we had people from Madisonville, there at one point, all of your bunch from Florida have been great to work with, Texas Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service, OEM and CERT were outstanding for getting resources to everyone.”
Commissioner Ronnie White assured the Florida Team, “that if they get tired of Florida they are welcome to come Texas.”
The Consent Agenda included 10 items that were unanimously approved by the Court.
The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) staff discussed future purchases of Project Funds and how they should be handled.
The Court agreed the WC standard operating procedures will be utilized.
Constable Gene Bartee was approved for a light bar package for a patrol vehicle and Justice of the Peace #3 was approved for a new service window.
County Clerk Kari French presented to the Court the current and future plans for preserving records.
This department maintains records in three mediums, paper (books), microfilm, digitized images.
They have records dating back to 1846. The fees paid by the public for the records cover the cost of preserving most records.
The Carolina Christian Camp was granted approval to place a sign in front of Pct. 3 facility, to provide info regarding the Lone Star Light event in November and December. The court agreed to move forward with a grant application for the Recompete Pilot Program.
“This grant is to bring businesses back, relocate people and infrastructure help . We are working with SHSU to do some of the educational side of it, we don’t have a grant writer, they are helping with the application. We are focusing on the timber industry, and sawmills to bring in facilities to develop laminated beams structures - growing a hydrogen capture facility. We will have two years to finish proposal,” said Judge Colt Christian.
