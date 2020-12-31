The threat of heavy rainfall leading to localized street or flash flooding will continue through the early afternoon.
The National Weather Service says that there is also a concern of strong to severe thunderstorms today through the afternoon as a cold front moves eastward across the area. The main concerns with these storms will be strong, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes or waterspouts.
The end of the severe weather threat will coincide with the cold front passage, which looks to happen around Noon for the western part of the area, 2 to 3 p.m. for the city of Houston, and then around 4 p.m. for the eastern part of the area.
A tornado Watch has been issued for the coastal counties through 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Walker County Commissioner Precinct 2 has closed Birdwell Road, Bowden Road (at Robinson Creek), Walker Loop (at the creek) and Loma Road due to flooding.
