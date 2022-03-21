Texas A&M and FEMA invite local Walker County officials, planners, floodplain managers, and other stakeholders who lead flood resilience efforts in their community to an interactive two-day workshop as they visualize risks specific to communities in Walker County.
During this cost-free, educational workshop, participants will learn strategies for encouraging safer development as our communities grow.
The Community Health and Resource Management platform is an interactive, collaborative, table-top mapping platform.
CHARM helps decision makers gather input and educate the public on the “what-ifs” of long-term growth and planning. This planning support tool encourages collaborative problem solving.
No GIS experience is needed to participate in a CHARM workshop. Participants will learn to use this innovative technology to explore risk reduction strategies that meet local needs and priorities.
The workshop will help decision makers visualize risks specific to their communities and learn about approaches for encouraging safer development as they grow.
Hear from state and federal agency partners and learn about their programs and how they can support activities in your community.
Agenda:
Day one: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30
Virtual webinar
Webinar link will be shared one week prior to event.
• Welcome
• Introduction to CHARM
• State Partner Presentations
Day two: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31
In-person: Walker County Storm Shelter
445 TX-75
Huntsville, TX 77320
• Introductions
• CHARM Exercises
• Lunch provided by Texas Community Watershed Partners TCWP.
• Debrief
AICP and CFM certified individuals who attend the full two-day workshop may receive five Continuing Education Credits toward each accreditation.
Those with questions about this event, are encouraged to reach out to Adam Train Program Coordinator/Urban Resilience Planner with Texas Community Watershed Partners a program within the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Adam.Train@ag.tamu.edu.
Make sure to register and reserve your spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walker-county-charm-resiliency-workshop-march-30-31-registration-271393594547
