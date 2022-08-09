The movie Jungle Cruise will be open to the public at the Frank D “Pancho” Roberts Aquatic Center on Friday, August 19. Guests can bring individual floats, camping chairs and towels. Admission is free and concessions will be available. The gates will open at 8:15 p.m.
“I was very excited about the turnout at the beginning of summer event,” said Kristy Wheeler, Recreation Coordinator for the Department of Parks and Leisure. “I hope even more people attend this time.” Attendance in May was the highest since the annual event was established two years ago.
Staff members from Parks and Leisure will be on duty to set up equipment and help with anything that guests may need. The movie is projected onto an inflatable screen set up at the side of the pool so attendees can float while they watch the flick. Lifeguards will be on duty throughout the evening.
“The pool staff are really on their toes. They’re very attentive as to what is going on around the pool. The lifeguard switch is impressive. Their eyes never leave the pool,” said Wheeler.
The movie features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who take part in an adventure on the Amazon River. Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes call it funny and full of action. Supporting characters are played by Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.
“Summer is coming to an end, and after Flick and Float, it’s full steam ahead for Haunted Trails on October 29th at Kate Barr Ross,” said Wheeler. The event includes a movie and fire truck rides for young children and a haunted walking trail with costumed actors for older children and adults.
The Aquatic Center is located at 912 Avenue N in Huntsville. No outside coolers, glass or alcohol is allowed on the premises. The concession stand only accepts cash. For more information about pool hours, programs, and fees, visit their webpage at huntsvilletx.gov/265/Aquatic-Programs-Fees.
