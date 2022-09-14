The Huntsville  Lions Club made a decision last Thursday during their regular meeting to include Patriots Day, Sept. 11, as a day to display flags in downtown Huntsville. The last minute decision meant that club members were only able to place flags around the Walker County Courthouse on Sunday. The club will consider adding the date to their permanent schedule at a later meeting. Flag Project Chairman Casey Spencer added that the club is actively seeking donations to replace wooden poles with metal poles and retire flags that have extreme wear and tear. For more information, find the Huntsville TX Lions Club on Facebook.

