The Huntsville Lions Club made a decision last Thursday during their regular meeting to include Patriots Day, Sept. 11, as a day to display flags in downtown Huntsville. The last minute decision meant that club members were only able to place flags around the Walker County Courthouse on Sunday. The club will consider adding the date to their permanent schedule at a later meeting. Flag Project Chairman Casey Spencer added that the club is actively seeking donations to replace wooden poles with metal poles and retire flags that have extreme wear and tear. For more information, find the Huntsville TX Lions Club on Facebook.
centerpiece editor's pick
Flags displayed on Sept. 11
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 3: Voting CLOSED for Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week
- Poe named Editor of The Item
- Woes lead to Hornets loss to Belton
- Bat Seminar reveals possible solutions
- Bulldogs face first road test of the year
- City closes library to remove ‘displays’
- Bulldogs stumble in first road trip
- Kats fall to Northern Arizona at home
- ‘80s dance party to kick off Fair on the Square
- Denman takes At-large Pos. 2 on Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.