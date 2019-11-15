Five vehicles were broken into over the span of two hours Thursday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Woodhollow Apartments, located in the 2400 block of Lake Road around 9 p.m., after a resident reported her window broken on her window. Officers say between 8:20 p.m. and 9 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into the vehicle and stole her backpack, containing her laptop and other property, valued at over $1,200.
Around the same time, officers received reports of another window broken on a SUV at the University Place Apartments across the street. Police say in that case, a purse was stolen from the vehicle and was later found in a dumpster. Another resident reported their SUV broken into and $100 in cash stolen. Officers also came across two other vehicles which had broken windows, but nothing was reported stolen.
“We are fairly certain that the same suspect or suspects were involved in these burglaries,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We are collecting evidence from each scene and hope it will lead us to the suspects.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
