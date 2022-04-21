The Rotary Club spearheaded the annual field trip for elementary school kids at Safety Town behind Kate Barr Ross Park this week.
Huntsville Independent School District Director of Media Michael Lahey explained, “it's a volunteer-powered effort to get first graders familiar with a whole host of safety procedures.”
The most noteworthy component is the mini town (Safety Town namesake), which is laid out in a grid of 'streets' that are perfect for the tricycles that the kids ride to practice stopping at stop signs, learn to watch for other vehicles and yield.
“Many of our students help, as well as staff representatives from Child Nutrition, HISD Transportation and community agencies such as EMS, the sheriff, Huntsville Police and Forestry Services,” said Lahey.
Lt. Donnie Smith with the Huntsville Fire Department said, “We’re out here for the kids to teach over-all safety at home or on the road, riding the bus. They’re learning about emergency situations, so they know who to call and where to go.”
Cpl. Scott Bennet has been with the Huntsville Police Department for 20 years and has been involved in Safety Town events for several years.
“Tool safety is really important because they might see their dads use it but might not know the proper way,” Cassius Miller, who works in maintenance for Huntsville ISD.
Miller demonstrated and discussed the appropriate ways to hold and use a hammer, drill and power saw, but also spoke to the students about avoiding danger.
Amy Moser was there Tuesday and Wednesday working a booth for Region 6 Education Service Center funded by a grant through the Texas Department of Transportation to provide education and inspection of car seats and help those who are in need of car seats.
According to Rotary Club member David Stanlee, “we try to come up with every kind of safety technique we can find to keep somebody from getting hurt. It’s a community project. Rotary has been one of the primary ones to fund the project the last several years. It’s a good partnership for everyone.”
