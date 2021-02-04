First Financial Bank, a subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIN), announced that it will relocate its branch in Huntsville to a state-of-the-art and highly energy-efficient building located at 2506 Pine Shadows Drive. The Bank's current location is across the street on State Highway 75. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
“The decision to build a new location in Huntsville was driven by the continued growth of the Bank and our need to have the entire Huntsville team in one building,” said Kirby Cason, Huntsville Division President. “Continued support from our loyal customers and the increasingly sophisticated financial needs of our diverse clientele has made this new building possible. In addition to traditional bank services, we offer a complete array of mortgage loan and trust services.”
The new branch will be 8,850 square feet and feature a deposit-taking ATM and five drive-thru lanes with a wider lane designed for large trucks. A fourth-quarter 2021 opening is anticipated. In addition to Cason, the Huntsville Branch includes Laurie Morgan, Branch Manager, Kyle Wisenhunt, Commercial Lender, Susie Garza, Consumer Lender, and Michelle Murray, Treasury Management Specialist.
