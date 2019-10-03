First Financial Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN), has announced that it will conduct its fourth annual company-wide Day of Service on Columbus Day, October 14.
First Financial has partnered with local non-profit organizations across the state to provide assistance and perform service projects in each of the communities it serves. With more than 800 employees participating, Day of Service initiatives will take place in 30 locations across First Financial’s footprint.
This year’s projects include meal preparation and delivery, landscaping and painting, visiting homebound individuals and continued education surrounding the Bank’s prevention of elder abuse and financial exploitation.
“We are professional bankers building and serving our communities,” said Kirby Cason, President of First Financial Bank, Huntsville. “We are so proud of our employees that have chosen to serve our communities and give back on this bank holiday. In addition, we welcome any of our customers who wish to join us on this Day of Service.”
For more information about First Financial’s Day of Service, please visit the Company’s website at www.ffin.com/dayofservice, follow First Financial on Twitter or Facebook, or reach out to team members at any First Financial Bank location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.