Emergency crews rescued a 56-year-old man Wednesday afternoon from a house fire in New Waverly, according to the New Waverly Fire Department.
Firefighters first heard reports of a fire at 1:30 p.m. at a residence on Dove Lane in the Emerald Woods subdivision. Fire and EMS officials say that they were on scene within minutes, with the first units arriving from New Waverly Station 71. They reported fire and smoke coming from the attic area and worked with Engine 71 to locate the residents of the burning home.
Firefighters entered the home and located its lone occupant sleeping in a rear bedroom. The man later told first responders that he works nights and sleeps during the day. Firefighters pulled him from the bed and brought him to the EMS crew at the front door. No injuries were reported.
Although the home was filled with smoke, the danger went unnoticed as all three of the home’s smoke alarms had missing or dead batteries. Fortunately, the neighbors noticed the fire in time to notify 911 and give the responding fire crews the opportunity to perform the rescue.
January is in the peak of the home fire season, and so far this year Texas leads the nation with 19 deaths, including a fatal home fire earlier this week in the Willis area. Since January 1, 180 lives have been lost to home fires, and the majority of those deaths occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms.
Residents are urged to test their existing smoke alarms and make sure that there is a working alarm in every bedroom and hallway. Homeowners who need assistance with their smoke alarms can contact the Huntsville Fire Department of the New Waverly Fire Department.
Residents who are renting a home or apartment should notify their landlord in writing if their smoke alarms are missing or inoperative. Under State Law, owners of residential rental property are responsible for having the required smoke alarms installed and tenants are responsible for testing and replacing batteries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.