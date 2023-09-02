The Game Preserve fire that began around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon has now engulfed a reported 3,000 acres in Walker County along FM 247.
Daniel Patterson, PIO for Texas A&M Forest Service, reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning, that the fire burned steady throughout the night.
“Estimates right now show that the fire has consumed about 3,000 acres and is 20% contained,” Patterson said. “Resources from all over Texas have arrived and are helping fight this fire, as well as U.S. resources, with aircraft and bulldozers.”
Patterson said the wind has shifted from the north and is pushing heavy smoke into Huntsville.
“We did have to close portions of I45 last night, and may have to again today,” Patterson said. “Our heaviest efforts are taking place on the east side of I45.”
Patterson warned that the hottest part of the day, from noon to 8 p.m., will be the most dangerous for this fire.
Large aircraft could be seen flying over the fire Friday evening.
“There were large aircraft yesterday including 9 fixed wing aircraft and two big helicopters,” Patterson said. “We want to remind residents to be very cautious with heat or flames. No more accidental fires this Labor Day weekend. Just don’t it.”
As the fire moves south west today, keep your neighbors and friends in mind.
According to reports, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 11 new requests for assistance on wildfires that burned 2,226 acres across the state on Thursdat.
A very dry airmass remained over the state Friday. Vegetation is extremely dry and is receptive to burning. The potential for crown fires in pines was high Friday, and was moderate in mixed oak and juniper stands.
Rainfall deficits and drought continue to increase in the state despite some rainfall from the recent tropical storm. The current Drought Monitor shows that over 98% of the state is experiencing abnormal dryness or drought. Dry to extremely dry vegetation will continue to support a high potential for wildfire activity through the Labor Day weekend as triple digit temperatures return to the forecast.
The City of Huntsville posted the following statement at 11:38 a.m. Saturday:
"The Game Preserve Fire north of Huntsville reached 3,000 acres this morning. Smoke from the Game Preserve Fire is blanketing the city. The Huntsville Fire Department is receiving 911 calls for structure fires, smell of smoke, smoke in the area, illegal burning, etc. and those calls were related to the smoke from Game Preserve Fire. These calls are taxing already tired resources that will be needed this afternoon when the humidity drops again. With that said, still be vigilant if you see flames or active fire, please call 911. There are numerous federal, state, county, and out-of-county agencies working in a unified command to ensure that this fire is stopped. Please monitor the Walker County OEM Facebook page for updates on this incident."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.