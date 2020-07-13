An investigation is underway in central Huntsville after firefighters were called to an apartment complex where two vehicles were on fire.
According to reports from the Huntsville Police Department, the incident began around 5:46 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Avenue J. The Huntsville Fire Department and Huntsville Police Department responded to calls of multiple vehicles on fire and shots fired.
Police believe that the suspect in the case was the victim of a recent assault case, and set the cars on fire in retaliation. According to the report, at least eight shots were fired into the apartment building, with at least one of the bullets hitting the victim’s door.
No one was injured during the incident, but both cars are believed to be totaled.
The scene is still under investigation.
