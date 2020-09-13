Fire crews from across Walker County responded to a pair of large wildfires caused by outdoor burning on Saturday.
Both fires were reported off FM 3179 West near the West Sandy community. Crews from Huntsville, New Waverly, Shiro, Dodge, Richards and Crabbs Prairie responded along with the Texas Forest Service. Crews say that a column of smoke being spotted from several miles away.
The largest fire was estimated at 61 acres, while the other wildfire destroyed nearly nine acres.
Fire officials want to remind the community that a burn ban remains in effect for Walker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.