Fire crews from across Walker County responded to a report of heavy smoke within the Huntsville “Walls” Unit Wednesday morning.
According to TDCJ Director of Communications Jeremy Desel, a machine on the first floor of the textile mill within the unit malfunctioned and started smoldering. The mill was immediately shut down and the area was evacuated.
“Local fire was able to extinguish what was textile remnants,” Desel said.
The machine is used to recycle offender and guard uniforms by breaking down the clothing into strips that is used for new textile.
No injuries or signs of foul play were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.