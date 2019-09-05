Firefighters from across Walker County were called to a dormitory fire at Gulf Coast Trade Center - a boarding school near New Waverly - on Wednesday evening.
The New Waverly Fire Department was the first to respond, but a second alarm was struck bringing additional crews from across the area.
Over 40 firefighters responded to bring the blaze under control.
The scene is under investigation by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
