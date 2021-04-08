Crews from the Huntsville Fire Department responded to an alarm call early Thursday morning at Huntsville High School.
Officials with the school says that students and staff were evacuated after an alarm system appeared to malfunction. It was determined that the heaters turned on and triggered the alarm.
Students and staff were given the all-clear at around 8:15 a.m. Students and staff are safe and End-of-course/STAAR English 2 exams began at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Only students scheduled to take the STAAR or EOC tests were on campus. Those not taking the STAAR test are following remote instruction on Model C for the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.