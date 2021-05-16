Emergency crews from across Walker County responded to a major vehicle crash near the 132 mile-marker on Interstate 45 northbound.
The call came through 911- dispatch just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, with Crabbs Prairie VFD has the first respondent. Upon arrival, crews discovered that multiple vehicles were struck along with the cable barrier being damaged. Crews assisted EMS, along with a landing zone operation that was set up at Station 41 for a patient to be air lifted.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating this crash.
