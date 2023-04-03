Final Bond projects making headway

Huntsville voters approved three project bonds in 2016. The citizens are seeing the final bonds come to fruition with the demolition and groundbreaking of City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M.
The old City Hall walls came down with contractors moving through the demolition stage. The next step in the process, said City Manager Aron Kulhavy, is to then proceed to site preparation and utility work. He added that the activities should take about 90 days to complete with the foundation and building shortly thereafter.
“The construction process is estimated at 16 months to substantial completion,” Kulhavy said. “The asbestos contained within the structure was abated in February in accordance with state law before the demolition of the structure began.”
As for the City’s Service Center project, construction is progressing well, according to Kulhavy.
The bond project included a new build at the Service Center. The new building can be seen behind the current structure on Highway 75 North.
“There have been some delays due to supply chain issues, but it is progressing along well at this time,” Kulhavy said. “The costs of construction are within the bids awarded by Council up until this point.”
Kulhavy added that he anticipates the buildout to be completed some time early this summer.
Mayor Andy Brauninger said he is hopeful everyone has had an opportunity to pass by to say goodbye to the old city hall.
“Sometime in 2024, our city will have a new three story city hall for all our citizens to be proud of. The new city hall will expand on the current footprint and house some additional departments that are currently at our service center,” Brauninger said.
“This is being done to help facilitate the city’s growth and will enable developers to make one stop to finalize their planning. User friendly layouts for our citizens ease of use will also be added.”
Brauninger expressed his appreciation of voters who approved the bonds.
“Since this is the last construction project in our voter approved bond election, I want to personally thank our citizens for their patience during this lengthy process,” Brauninger said.
“Your city leadership looks forward to completing the bond projects and enhancing Home Sweet Huntsville.”
History of the 2016 Bond Projects
On Aug. 16, 2016, the Huntsville City Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance calling a special bond election containing three propositions. Huntsville residents were asked to go the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, to consider authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds for the three proposals.
Beginning in March 2016, the City Council conducted work sessions and reviewed studies related to the City’s infrastructure, including the Huntsville Police Department, Fire Station #2, the City Service Center, City Hall, quality of life improvements, the Palm Street Water Plant, Water Distribution system pressure plane modifications, and the A.J. Brown and N.B. Davidson wastewater treatment plants.
The Council has also carefully reviewed debt capacities to fund these projects. Debt capacity can be defined as expiring debt plus additional available revenue.
Huntsville voters approved all three bond propositions in November 2016, totaling $128 million, to replace facilities within the City.
Bond Proposition 1 approved the issuance of $31 million for Public Safety facilities. The goals were to increase security for equipment, officers, vehicles, and the public; accommodate needs of the growing community; provide protection for fire engines, vehicles, and equipment; and offer the best fire service possible to the citizens of Huntsville.
Bond Proposition 2 approved the issuance of $24 million for City Services facilities. The goals were to centralize customer services at City Hall; responsibly house essential city services at the Service Center; and provide facilities to complement and accommodate the City’s potential for growth.
Bond Proposition 3 approved the issuance of $73 million for City Waterworks and Sewer System facilities. The goals were to improve control of water system pressure and fire flow; improve efficiency and decrease repair and maintenance needs; allow for continued superior treatment with expected growth; provide safe and efficient treatment process; and increase treatment capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.