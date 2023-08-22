Huntsville City Hall

Huntsville City Hall

The 5 p.m. deadline Monday, Aug. 21, was met with several new applicants for Huntsville City Council.

Three residents have filed to run for Ward 3. Those candidates include:

  • Anissa Antwine, has lived in Huntsville for 20 years, is employed in corrections with Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).
  • Benjamin J. Sessions, has lived in Huntsville just over a year, is Vice President of Zinc Point.
  • Russell Barnett, has lived in Huntsville for four years, is Director of Development COBA for University Advancement at Sam Houston State University.

In Ward 2, Yolanda M Scott, who has lived in Huntsville for 12 years, is employed in transportation for TDCJ has filed to run against Casey Cox. Cox is director of development COSET for University Advancement at Sam Houston State University and has lived in Huntsville over 10 years.

Running unopposed in Ward 1 is Tore Fossum and in Ward 4 is incumbent Jon Strong.

In the lead position of the Council, running for Mayor are Russell Humphrey and John Jafreh.

The drawing for place on the ballot was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Huntsville Public Library.

The ballot will read as follows:

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE 2023 ELECTION

Mayor

1. Russell Humphrey

2. John Jafreh

Councilmember, Ward 1

1. Tore Fossum

Councilmember, Ward 2

1. Casey Cox

2. Yolanda M. Scott

Councilmember, Ward 3

1. Russell Barnett

2. Benjamin J. Sessions

3. Anissa Antwine

Councilmember, Ward 4

1. Jon Skelly Strong

