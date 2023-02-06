Festival brings Renaissance to town

The Texas Medieval Merriment Festival is bringing a taste of the Renaissance to Huntsville February 10 through 12. The event will be held at Rosenwald Acres, just 4.4 miles from FM 2821. The public is invited to travel back in time with costumed attendants, hearty food, family friendly entertainment and skilled artisans selling their wares.
One thousand people have expressed interest online, and there is a wide range of vendors and performers lined up to create the kind of experience that is modeled after the Texas Renaissance Festival and Sherwood Forest Faire. For Event Creator Danny Kibble, attending those fairs gave him the motivation to recreate the event in Huntsville.
His original intent was to hold it in downtown Huntsville, but a better opportunity presented itself when Diane Holman of Hometown Arts introduced him to Kijana Wiseman. She is the owner of Rosenwald Acres where the “Back to Our Roots” Earth Day Music Festival is now held each April. This historic farm is a perfect backdrop because of the large green space, which also allows for overnight camping during the Merriment Festival.
Kibble’s first exposure to the “ren life” was through his father Dennis, who was a blacksmith at renaissance festivals around New York and New Jersey where he grew up. Some of his fondest memories of his teenage years were spent exploring the grounds and playing period games.
“I loved the costumes and the dialect. I enjoyed watching people forget about the outside world and have a good time,” said Kibble.
This is the basis of what he hopes to grow in Huntsville. Kibble will act as the King of the festival this year, expecting to hire a worthy character actor in the future as the event expands. The role of Queen will be played by a young lady who is attending SHSU.
Kibble is not new to event planning. He got the idea while working in Austin and attending concerts and events at large outdoor venues. Kibble attended the Electric Daisy Carnival in Dallas for four years consecutively. He then moved to Las Vegas to gain experience in the business and focused primarily on electronic dance music (EDM) and rock concerts.
He’s produced different versions of renaissance themed events that merged EDM and medieval elements before, but this festival experience is meant to be family friendly and more traditional.
Kibble returned to Texas about eighteen months ago and began networking with people from the Texas music scene. After holding a very successful event last summer, he began reaching out on social media to different renaissance groups around the state.
He established a rapport with a myriad of performers and vendors in Houston, Austin, Dallas and College Station. Kibble’s goal was to bring a legitimate renaissance experience to Walker County. He plans to expand the festival over time, creating a new destination on a circuit that employs some of the best performers and artists in the nation.
Since he connected with local members of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), Kibble is confident about the event because they are coming with historically accurate performers. SCA is an international living history group that was established in 1966 to study and reenact Medieval European culture and history before the 17th century.
This event will feature one on one and group combat performances in full armor by Full Steel Combat. Judas and Magnolia will bring their musical talents and escape artist stunts along with ocarina player and ASL performer Hero of Mime. Radiant Solz are going to light up the evening with a fire show and other acts are still being added to the weekend’s lineup.
For food and drink, Tap Truck Outlaws will be on site, as well as purveyors of Viking mead, barbecue, smoothies, baked goods, Cajun food, hot tea and other treats from Olde World Eatery and Oak Farms. Single day admission is only $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. A three day pass is $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Camping fees start at $15 and rv sites are available for $100.
More than a dozen artists will provide face painting, temporary tattoos, wooden journals, leather works, candles, crystals and other art forms from Gryphon Arts, Midnight Gypsies and Dragonfly Acres. Twenty five additional craft vendors will offer drinking horns, metal works, cloaks, saris, jewelry, clothing, musical instruments and other unique surprises.
For upcoming details, follow the event on Facebook. To purchase tickets, visit the website at https://texasmedieval.com/. The event site is located at 639 Rosenwall Road.
