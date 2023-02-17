Kimm Thomas’ early roots are in California and Houston but since her arrival to Huntsville, she has planted spiritual, educational and community partnership roots.
Thomas is the Pastor of Warren Chapel Methodist Church of Huntsville and Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Camila, Texas.
“My motto is ‘Let your light so shine before men that they will see your good works and glorify the father who is in heaven Matthew 5:16 and I will bless the Lord at all times. His praise shall continually be in my mouth,’ Psalm 34,” Thomas said. “My journey to become a spiritual leader came midlife and has served me and my family well.”
Thomas is the founder of the non-profit Praise On My Lip Ministries.
“This organization was founded to assist local students with the knowledge to cultivate their gifts and talents and elevate their academic success,” said Thomas. “We have fundraisers and celebrations featuring local talent. All the money goes toward uplifting the youth in our community.”
Thomas is a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor degree in Fine Arts. She is currently employed with Huntsville ISD as an elementary school teacher.
Thomas worked for LaQuinta Inns Suite, from 2000 to 2006, where she excelled in several positions, Director of Sales, Assistant General Manager and General Manager. Duties required her to manage several locations and managed over 30 employees negotiate contracts and be the representative for the hotel in the community.
From 2007 to 2009, Thomas was the Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice President for Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce. During this time, the Chamber managed the Visitor Center and Gift Shop which was later transferred back to the City of Huntsville.
Thomas has served on numerous boards, Texas Forest Trail Region, I-45 Corridor Committee, Texas Destination Marketing Certification membership committee. She was also an instructor for the Tourism Development Course for certification of Community Development.
Prior to Thomas’ transition to education, she was the Tourism Manager and Director of Tourism and Cultural Services for the City of Huntsville from 2009 to 2020, where she organized several innovative marketing promotions.
In 2015, City of Huntsville Tourism Division kicked off the summer with a “Visit Huntsville Challenge.” The Challenge was an opportunity to showcase Huntsville’s tourist attractions from the visitor and local perspective.
Citizens and visitors were asked to take a selfie at one of their favorite spots in Huntsville and post the picture to the Sam Houston Statue Facebook page using the hashtag #VisitHuntsvilleTX. Each picture posted with the hashtag was entered into a monthly drawing to win an Amazon TV Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. And the Daytripper Chet Garner joined in the fun by also sharing all the family-friendly things to do in Huntsville.
In Spring of 2013, Thomas’ department kicked off “The Millionth Person to Sign the Guestbook” campaign at the Sam Houston Statue Visitor Center and Gift Shop. The campaign was designed to build momentum, with prizes totaling $10,000 in cash and prizes, that were given away with each numeric milestone. In March 2013, they had reached 988,100 signatures in the guest book and reached their goal in time to celebrate National Tourism Week in May 2013.
“I loved my job and enjoyed connecting with new people from around the world,” said Thomas. In 2000, following a reorganization by the city, Thomas faced early retirement.
Thomas, who is married to Ronald Thomas and has one adult son, has continued her mission of service to Huntsville through her career change, ministries and pastoring of her churches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.