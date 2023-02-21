Spaying or neutering your dog is clinically proven to increase their lifespan by 13-26%. This could mean an additional two years of companionship with your furry friend. Over 2,000 unwanted births can be prevented over a four year span by spaying just one female cat and neutering one male cat. Neutering male rabbits can reduce their hormone driven behaviors and spaying females can help prevent uterine cancer, which affects 50-60% of female rabbits over four years of age.
February 28 is World Spay Day and the entire month is dedicated to bringing awareness to the need for protecting your pets against contributing to the stray population. The procedure can be expensive, but there are some low cost options in Huntsville, including a mobile clinic that services many area locations.
The Rita B Huff Animal Shelter offers a 50% discount for Walker County residents who present a valid ID with a local address and a utility bill or other proof of residency. The regular price for spaying and neutering is $100 for dogs and $75 for cats. Surgery appointments are made on Tuesdays and every other Friday. Animals need to be fully vaccinated and at least five to six months old.
A dozen or more procedures are performed at their facility each week, and they also offer a reduced priced shots clinic with Dr. Virginia Einck on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon. To ensure overall health, it’s recommended that your pets see a vet twice per year for preventative checkups and vaccines.
Dehart Veterinary Services offers procedures by a licensed veterinarian through a mobile clinic that visits 17 East Texas locations once per month.
They provide spaying and neutering services for fees that range from $45-$55 for cats and $65-$75 for dogs.
This cost includes pre-operative pain medication and antibiotics.
Animals must be older than eight weeks and weigh at least two pounds.
In most cases, patients must be less than six years old and weigh less than 100 pounds. Proof of rabies vaccination within the last year must be provided, or can be administered on site for a $12 fee.
Check in is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and animals must be picked up by 3 p.m. Pets should not be given any food after midnight the night before.
Neutering resolves a large percentage of marking issues as well as curbing the urge to roam and fight. These are factors that increase longevity as well as helping to prevent certain types of cancer. Some concerns about the procedure causing problems are most commonly attributed to male dogs of certain giant breeds and do not apply to most domestic animals.
Strays that are picked up by animal control in Huntsville are currently taken to the Conroe Animal Shelter. They are limited to a certain number of animals that can be dropped off, with a hefty penalty for each animal over the allotted amount. The City of Huntsville proposed construction of its own animal shelter in 2021 and the facility is expected to be completed in 2023. Hundreds of animals are taken to area shelters each year, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Rita B Huff Animal Shelter is located at 530 Bearkat Blvd. Open hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. Visit their website at https://rbhhumanesociety.org or call 936-295-4666 for more information.
Appointments can be made with Dehart Veterinary Services by calling 903-590-7722 or on their website at https://www.dehartvetservices.com/services/spayneuter/. They provide services at Huntsville Tractor Supply on the first Wednesday of each month, Brookshire Brothers in Trinity on the second Wednesday of each month, and Tractor Supply in Livingston on the fourth Tuesday of each month. They also offer a low cost mail order service that allows customers who cannot attend a clinic to have products shipped to their door.
Read more on why you should spay or neuter your pet at https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/why-you-should-spayneuter-your-pet#.
